Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's on April 4

Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops at the District at Green Valley Ranch and inside Sunset Station Hotel & Casino offered "Free Cone Day" April 4.



A small cone or cup was free with no purchase necessary, with donations being accepted for the CASA Foundation. All flavors will be available, including non-dairy.



CASA volunteers advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children so they can thrive in safe, permanent homes.

Las Vegas entertainers, social media personalities and chefs served ice cream at The District location throughout Free Cone Day, including 13 Action News Anchor Tricia Kean. "Celebrity scoopers" scheduled include Vinnie Favorito, Chef Carla Pellegrino, The Chippendales, Hooters Girls, Fantasy at Luxor, Marriage Can Be Murder, Jennifer Romas of Sexxy, Tribute artist Jason Tenner, Chef Wes Kendrick, Comedy Magician Adam London and others.



The District at Green Valley Ranch Ben & Jerry's location also featured a face painter and balloon maker.



Ben & Jerry's inside Sunset Station Hotel & Casino and the District at Green Valley Ranch are both owned and operated by Georges and Joyce Maalouf, Henderson residents and longtime supporters of local charitable organizations.