Ben & Jerry's hosts free cone day to fundraise for CASA

Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops at the District at Green Valley Ranch and inside Sunset Station Hotel & Casino will be featuring “Free Cone Day" from noon to 8 p.m. on April 4.

A small cone or cup is free with no purchase necessary, with donations being accepted for the CASA Foundation. All flavors will be available, including non dairy.

CASA volunteers advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children so they can thrive in safe, permanent homes.

Las Vegas entertainers, social media personalities and chefs will serve ice cream at the District location throughout Free Cone Day. "Celebrity scoopers" scheduled include The Hooters Girls (12 noon), Tricia Kean Chippendales (1 p.m.) , Fantasy ladies & Chef Javier Chavez (2 p.m.) , Vinnie Favorito & Chef Carla Pellegrino (3 p.m.) Marriage Can Be Murder & Chef Wes Kendrick (4p.m.) Jennifer Romas & Chadwick Johnson ( 5p.m.) Comedy Magician Adam London (6 p.m.) and Magician Seth Grabel with Celebrity Auctioneer Jeff Manning (7 p.m.)

The District at Green Valley Ranch Ben & Jerry's location will also feature a face painter and balloon maker from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 4.