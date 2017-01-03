Unveiling Tuesday could be critical for Faraday Future

Current
49°
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 56°
LO: 43°
HI: 57°
LO: 43°
HI: 58°
LO: 45°
Cloudy
HI: 56°
LO: 43°
HI: 57°
LO: 43°
HI: 58°
LO: 45°
A federal lawsuit accuses the ex-wife of Oklahoma energy tycoon T. Boone Pickens of racial discrimination at her rural Nevada dude ranch.
A Lyft driver was violently attacked over a parking spot in Southern California.
The "Star Wars" spinoff "Rogue One" has led the box office for the third straight week, taking in an estimated $64.3…
A 25-year-old mother in Arkansas streamed her own death on Facebook live.
A Mississippi Olive Garden server was fired after lying about having cancer to get bigger tips.
For more than 30 years, a Pennsylvania family has been taking some very creative holiday cards.