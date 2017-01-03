Unveiling Tuesday could be critical for Faraday Future

All eyes will be on Faraday Future ahead of CES as the electric car maker is set to unveil its planned production car Tuesday.

Many are eager to see what the startup has to offer a year after its FFZERO1 fell flat following its launch ahead of CES.

Faraday Future has been teasing the unveiling on social media, showing video of tests against other cars and talking about performance goals.

The video even gives an idea of what the car may look like, even though the vehicle shown is heavily camouflaged by geometric paint and plastic covering contours.

Experts believe the future of the company could rely on reaction to the car under the cover.

This as several high ranking executives reportedly left the company in recent months. Work was also halted on the planned North Las Vegas factory.

At the time the company said the move was needed to focus its resources on getting the production car ready for Tuesday’s unveiling.

Both moves led industry experts to speculate the company was running low on funding.

A company spokesperson saying Monday that construction at the Apex site is expected to resume early this year.

With lots of questions surrounding the financial strength of the upstart Tesla competitor, many are eager to see what Faraday Future will unveil Tuesday.

