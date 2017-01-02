What to expect at this year's CES in Las Vegas

It's that time of year again. Thousands of technology lovers will begin arriving in town over the next few days for CES 2017. Last year's event drew 177,393 people from around the world, including 200 government officials, 68,331 senior-level executives; and 7,545 members of the media.



The show, which is in its 50th year, officially begins Thursday and ends Saturday and takes place (primarily) at the Las Vegas Convention Center (it is not open to the general public). This year's show will have a record-breaking footprint of more than 2.6 million net square feet of exhibits. There will be several new marketplaces, more than 850 first-time exhibitors, seven keynote addresses, expanded conference programming, additional SuperSessions and enhanced show floor services.



Eye-popping televisions are expected to be big again this year. The emphasis will be on 4K and HDR, which is becoming the new standard, again. Samsung, Sony, LG and Panasonic will all have huge booths. Other companies like Hisense and TCL will also be there. Panasonic has hinted that it will show off an OLED display at the show and Sony may do the same. Samsung is also expected to feature QLED, which is a new spin on its "quantum dot" technology that allows its screens to be brighter than ever before.



There will also be a couple of TV vendors showing off 8K TVs.



Wireless will also be HUGE this year. Apple's decision to pull the cord on the traditional headphone jack for the latest iPhone generation has helped drive the demand for more wireless products.



Personal computers are also expected to generate quite a buzz this year with new hardware designs, processor designs, and affordable virtual reality packages. VR is still a niche market, but VR-ready PCs and laptops that are more affordable and have more capabilities will be featured at CES 2017.



There are also rumors that HTC will unveil a second-generation Vine VR headset at CES.



There will be more cars than ever on display at this year's show, including self-driving cars. Many experts believe that 2017 will be the year that we get really close to where riding in a self-driving car is almost normal. The Self-Driving Technology Marketplace will have 9 featured exhibitors including Autoliv, Clarion, Delphi, IAV, Navya, NVIDIA, NXP, Renesas and Valeo.



Faraday Future is also expected to reveal its first production car.



Other exciting developments related to cars include BMW's HoloActiv Touch system in which motorists use finger gestures to interact with graphics that are projected out of dashboard screens, and Continental's face recognition tech that recognizes who is driving and adjusts mirror and seat positions accordingly.



Drones will definitely be back. There will be new shapes and sizes and drones with new capabilities such as diving underwater.



A ton of new products for smart homes are also expected at this year's show, including smart thermostats and air-quality sensors.



The smartphone industry generally ignores CES. That doesn't mean they aren't there, but they don't usually make any big announcements at the show. However, there could be big news from TCL, which announced in December that it will begin building phones under the Blackberry name. TCL has hinted that it will unveil a new handset at the show.



Also, Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy S8 and possibly a dual-screen foldable smartphone and Huawei's Honor brand is expected to launch a smartphone at CES.



Some of this year's new or expanded exhibits or marketplaces include the brand new Sleep Tech Marketplace, presented by National Sleep Foundation and featuring 10 exhibitors, and the Smart Energy Marketplace, presented by Solar Power International.



The Eureka Park Marketplace will feature more than 600 startups, up from 500 last year. There will be exhibitors from 34 countries, including France, Israel, Ukraine and the Netherlands.



This year's SuperSessions will include Opportunities for the Global Innovation Economy, presented by CTA, and The Power of Hidden Figures, presented by IBM.



Partner events for this year include the Smart Cities Hackathon, presented by Amazon Alexa; Microsoft Surface's lunch and learn; and the Signature Luncheon, presented by Women in Cable Telecommunications.



Brand new show services this year include a Pandora station named WHOA. It will feature music from artists like Sia, Styx and Drake.



C Space Storyteller Sessions will begin Jan. 9 on Spotify. From mobile to VR to video and digital content, influencers and newsmakers share stories, best practices and case studies about the unique relationships between brands, entertainment, and technology.



Last but not least, CES Twitter Guide, powered by the conversational intelligence platform Conversable, will allow attendees to direct message with @CES to see top hashtags, company booth and event locations, speaker schedules and answers to FAQs.



INTERESTING NEW PRODUCTS TO BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR

A premium audio speaker from Microsoft

First Ultra HD Blu-ray player from Sony

A gesture control gizmo that allows you to control smartphones/tablets with a wave of a hand from French start-up Bixi

A tactile tablet for the blind from Blitab

Olly, a tabletop bot, from London-based Emotech

Unibot, a robotic vacuum cleaner that is also a security camera and air purifier/humidifier

Laundroid, a Japanese clothes-folding machine

Ava, a sensor-equipped wristband that alerts women to when they are most fertile

Trakfertility, a DIY sperm count test that tells a man how to boost their numbers

The world's first blood alcohol wearable from Milo Sensors

A smart belt for the elderly that triggers a cushioning action over their hips if it detects a fall from ActiveProtective

Vibrating jeans that givers their wearer's directions without having to look at a screen from Spinali Design

Grush, the world's first interactive toothbrush that encourages children to brush

The world's first portable VPN security device named Presidential Keezel

The Fridgecam from Smarter Applications that keeps track of what is in the refrigerator

