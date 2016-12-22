Road closures near Las Vegas Strip for New Year's Eve

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Nevada Department of Transportation, along with its community partners, will restrict vehicle access along Las Vegas Boulevard from Sahara Avenue to Mandalay Bay on New Year’s Eve.

South and northbound Interstate 15 on-ramps and off-ramps will be closed at 5 p.m., Dec. 31 at Spring Mountain Road, Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue. However, motorists can still enter and exit I-15 at Sahara Avenue and Russell Road.



Vehicle access will also be restricted at the following locations:



· Las Vegas Boulevard northbound at Mandalay Bay.

· Las Vegas Boulevard southbound at Sahara.

· Tropicana Avenue westbound at Koval Lane.

· Tropicana Avenue eastbound at Industrial/Dean Martin Drive

· Flamingo Road eastbound at Valley View Boulevard

· The right lane on Sahara eastbound at I-15 will have one lane closed to allow a dedicated turn lane from the off-ramp at I-15 northbound to Sahara eastbound.



Ramp restrictions will be lifted between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m., Jan. 1, 2017, or at the discretion of the Joint Operations Center in the Freeway Arterial System of Transportation (FAST).



Escalators at Tropicana and the Strip will be shut down from 2 p.m., Dec. 31 to 2 a.m., Jan. 1. Visitors are encouraged to use the stairs or the elevators. Prior to midnight, all stairs and escalators will be barricaded and elevators will be stopped as bridge access will be restricted to pedestrians.