Nevada women continue to face a wage gap, according to a new report.



The National Partnership for Women & Families reported that women employed full-time and year-round in the Silver State only get 84 cents for every dollar paid to men.



They say that amounts to a yearly wage gap of more than $7,000, leading a combined total of nearly $5 billion a year.



The organization says it's significant considering more than 139,000 Nevada households are headed by women.



However, despite the wage gap, Nevada's 16-cent difference is well below Wyoming, which has the highest wage gap at 36 cents, according to the National Partnership for Women & Families. New York has the lowest with an 11-cent difference.