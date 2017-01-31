People living in Desert Shores say ducks are being killed almost daily

The people living in Desert Shores are very concerned for the well-being and safety of the ducks in their community. They say the ducks are being hit and killed by cars almost daily.

"I started questioning why the ducks were coming into the neighborhoods," said Desert Shores resident Lori McGrath.

McGrath says she was surprised to see ducks at her front porch right around Christmastime. That caused her to do some investigating into why this was happening.

She says she learned the ducks were hungry because of some recent changes made by the HOA.

"He openly admitted that they took out the grass in order to get rid of the ducks," said McGrath. "Basically they are trying to starve the ducks out."

Residents tell 13 Action News at least four ducks are killed weekly.

"We have ducks coming into the neighborhoods and they are getting mauled by dogs and getting hit by cars," McGrath said.

Residents want a designated feeding area for the ducks or feeders placed in the water. They also want a reduced speed limit or speed humps to make people slow down in case a duck ends up crossing the street.

We asked the HOA about these suggestions but no one returned our call with an answer.

McGrath and other residents believe something needs to be done soon.

"They're not going to be coming up in the neighborhood if they have what they need down there," she said.

