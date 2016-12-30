Recreational marijuana legal in Nevada Jan. 1

Cloudy
Adults 21 and older can legally possess one ounce of marijuana. They cannot smoke in public and need to be on their own property.
Recreational marijuana will be legal in Nevada starting Jan. 1.
Las Vegas police are urging users to do some research and learn about the new law.
It will also be against the law to drive under the influence of pot.
Recreational marijuana legalization was approved under Question 2 in November.
