LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Las Vegas youth football team is stuck in the middle of the Frontier cancellations.

The 49-er's of Las Vegas were in Orlando competing in the National Football Championships, but when they tried to leave Monday their flights were canceled.

"People use Frontier because it's reasonable, but this is absolutely ridiculous," said mother Sonya Hicks.

The team was told they wouldn't be able to make it home until Thursday. Instead, they decided to take matters into their own hands.

"We're trying to get children fed. We've been trying to figure out where we're going to house them," Hicks said.

The team decided they would fly kids out on different flights. Some of the kids went to Dallas while other went to Los Angeles where a parent will have to pick them up.

This solution is racking up a huge tab for the small nonprofit who said they just want their kids home for the holidays.

"It's an insult. These boys work hard to get here and what's happening right now is unacceptable, and they are children," Hicks said.

Frontier says that they will reimburse stranded passengers who book their flights home with other airlines and provide an additional $200 voucher for future Frontier flights.