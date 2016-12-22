UPDATE: Frontier apologizes for issues but many passengers still stuck

Current
46°
Light rain
3-Day Forecast
HI: 54°
LO: 45°
HI: 57°
LO: 42°
HI: 53°
LO: 42°
Light rain
HI: 54°
LO: 45°
HI: 57°
LO: 42°
HI: 53°
LO: 42°
A woman in New Jersey was caught on camera stealing a wallet that belonged to a young teenage girl.
An e-cigarette exploded in a man's pocket on a bus in Fresno, California, and it was all caught on camera.
Drone delivery trials are becoming more common and there's been another one in Nevada.
A woman received a specialized Xbox one, Legend of Zelda mittens and more from Bill Gates in the Reddit Secret Santa.
IKEA is asking people to stop hosting illegal sleepovers in its stores after a YouTube video featuring two Belgian teens went…
A Maine man wanted to make sure his horns were just right for his driver's license photo.