Las Vegas puts on another spectacular fireworks show for New Year's Eve

Thousands of people packed the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas for two of the biggest New Year's Eve parties in the U.S.

The new year was welcomed in by an 8-minute fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip. The fireworks were shot from the rooftops of 7 hotel-casinos.

Fireworks were also shot from the roof of the The Plaza in Downtown Las Vegas.

An estimated 330,000 people spent New Year's Eve in Las Vegas this year. In addition to the fireworks on the Strip and a huge party at downtown's Fremont Street, many big names like Lady Gaga, Sting and Bruno Mars performed on various stages around town to help welcome in the new year. Various nightclubs also hosted parties for those who wished to stay indoors.

No major problems have been reported for New Year's Eve in the Las Vegas area. According to Clark County Fire Department, they treated 27 persons in the area of the Las Vegas Strip and 26 were transported to area hospitals. None of the injuries or problems appear to be life threatening.

Las Vegas police say they arrested approximately 18 people. Most of the arrests were minor in nature such as disorderly conduct. Two arrests happened on Fremont Street.

