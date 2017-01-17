Neighbors in the 4400 block of Warbonnet Way called police around 11:30 p.m. Sunday about a man who was screaming at their doors and bleeding.

Arriving officers located the man and saw he was suffering from an apparent stab wound. The man was taken to Spring Valley Hospital, then transported to the UMC Trauma Center. He was pronounced dead a few hours later.

An investigation revealed that the man lived with a family member and a roommate at a house in the 4200 block of Warbonnet Way. The man got into a physical fight with another male family member but was separated by the roommate. The man attacked the family member again a few minutes later and was stabbed during the confrontation.

The family member was taken to the University Medical Center and treated for injuries he received during the fight. Police interviewed the family member and say that it appears he was acting in self-defense. He has not been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

