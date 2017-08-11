Boxer Floyd Mayweather holds media workout to promote McGregor fight

David Schuman, Joyce Lupiani, Kel Dansby
4:21 PM, Aug 10, 2017
5:47 PM, Aug 10, 2017

Boxer Floyd Mayweather answers questions from the media about his upcoming fight with Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

Fans traveled from all over the country to hopefully attend the media workout for Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather and Mayweather Promotions are hosting a media workout before the matchup with Conor McGregor on Aug. 26 at the T-Mobile Arena.

Floyd Mayweather and Mayweather Promotions hosted a media workout Thursday before the matchup with Conor McGregor on Aug. 26 at the T-Mobile Arena.

A line started forming outside Mayweather's boxing club off Arville Street hours before the workout was scheduled to begin.

It seems like everyone wants a look at the man who will be fight the UFC champion just over two weeks away.

Both men made news earlier today when they requested to use 8 oz. gloves during their match. Rules state boxers their weight must use 10 oz. gloves. The Nevada Athletic Commission will vote on the request next week.

It also came out today that there are still numerous tickets left for the fight.

Leonard Ellerbe spoke at length to the media before the unbeaten boxer sat down.




