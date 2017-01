NFL owners are meeting in New York on Wednesday to talk about the Raiders, according to the Washington Post.



Sources told the Post that Raiders owner Mark Davis is expected to address the other owners at the meeting, but will likely not submit a formal relocation application.



Now that their season is over, the Raiders are free to submit the application at any time they choose.



Davis said he wants to relocate the Raiders to Las Vegas, though the move would have to be approved by at least 24 of the 32 NFL owners. The vote could happen as soon as March at a meeting in Phoenix, Arizona.