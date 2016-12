Where to park for free in Las Vegas

With all of the news lately about various properties on the Las Vegas Strip charging or planning to charge for parking, many people (especially locals) are wondering just where they can park for free with little to no hassle.

RELATED: People won't stop visiting Las Vegas Strip because of parking fees



The following is a list of where parking is still free for Nevada residents and others who don't belong to player clubs or have special credit cards (although proper ID may be required at some properties). The list also doesn't include hotels-casinos who offer free parking if money is spent on their property.



Arizona Charlie's East

Self-parking free for everyone



Arizona Charlie's West

Self-parking free for everyone



Bally's Las Vegas

Self-parking is free for everyone until early 2017. Self-parking will continue to be free for Nevada drivers after charges go into effect.



Bellagio

First hour of self-parking is free.



Boulder Station

Self-parking free for everyone



Caesars Palace

Self-parking is free for everyone until early 2017.

Self-parking will continue to be free for Nevada drivers after charges go into effect.

The Cannery

Self-parking free for everyone



Circus Circus

Self-parking free for everyone



The Cromwell

Self-parking is free for everyone until early 2017.

Self-parking will continue to be free for Nevada drivers after charges go into effect.

Eastside Cannery

Self-parking free for everyone

Ellis Island

Self-parking free for everyone

Excalibur

First hour of self-parking is free.



Fiesta Henderson

Self-parking free for everyone



Fiesta Rancho

Self-parking free for everyone



Flamingo Las Vegas

Self-parking is free for everyone until early 2017.

Self-parking will continue to be free for Nevada drivers after charges go into effect.



Gold Coast

Self-parking free for everyone



Green Valley Ranch

Self-parking free for everyone



Hard Rock Hotel

Self-parking free for everyone



Harrah's Las Vegas

Self-parking is free for everyone until early 2017.

Self-parking will continue to be free for Nevada drivers after charges go into effect.



Hooters

Self-parking free for everyone

Jerry's Nugget

Self-parking free for everyone

JW Marriott Las Vegas

Self-parking free for everyone

The LINQ

Self-parking is free for everyone until early 2017.

Self-parking will continue to be free for Nevada drivers after charges go into effect.

Lucky Dragon

Self-parking free for everyone

Luxor

First hour of self-parking is free.



M Resort

Self-parking free for everyone



Mandalay Bay/Delano

First hour of self-parking is free.



MGM Grand

First hour of self-parking is free.



Mirage

First hour of self-parking is free.



Monte Carlo

First hour of self-parking is free.



New York-New York

First hour of self-parking is free.



Paris Las Vegas

Self-parking is free for everyone until early 2017.

Self-parking will continue to be free for Nevada drivers after charges go into effect.



Planet Hollywood

Self-parking is free for everyone until early 2017.

Self-parking will continue to be free for Nevada drivers after charges go into effect.



The Orleans

Self-parking free for everyone



Palace Station

Self-parking free for everyone



The Palazzo

Self-parking free for everyone



The Palms

Self-parking free for everyone



Red Rock Resort

Self-parking free for everyone



Rio Las Vegas

Self-parking free for everyone



Sam's Town

Self-parking free for everyone



Santa Fe Station

Self-parking free for everyone



Silverton

Self-parking free for everyone

SLS Las Vegas

Self-parking free for everyone



The Stratosphere

Self-parking free for everyone

Tuscany Las Vegas

Self-parking free for everyone

Suncoast

Self-parking free for everyone



Sunset Station

Self-parking free for everyone



Texas Station

Self-parking free for everyone



Treasure Island

Self-parking free for everyone



Tropicana

Self-parking free for everyone



The Venetian

Self-parking free for everyone