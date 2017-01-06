UberCHOPPER available for $99 during CES

Uber Technologies has partnered with Maverick Helicopters during CES in Las Vegas to help attendees experience the Las Vegas Strip in a way they never have before.

The exclusive, limited-time offer allows CES attendees to request an UberCHOPPER on their smartphone right from the Las Vegas Strip for $99 per person (normally $124 per person) from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 through Sunday, Jan. 8.

Once the ride has been initiated, an Uber vehicle will pick up the rider from their location on the Strip and take them to the UberCHOPPER lounge at Maverick Helicopters’ Las Vegas terminal where they will board an Airbus EC130/H130 ECO-Star helicopter and fly high above the Las Vegas Strip.

In addition, Sprint will sponsor free UberCHOPPER flights for riders who enter the promo code “SPRINTCHOPPER.” This promotion will only be offered Thursday, Jan. 5 to Sunday, Jan. 8 with limited seats available.

How to request an UberCHOPPER:

-Between 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. from Wednesday, Jan. 4 through Sunday, Jan. 8, open the Uber app and slide over to the “CHOPPER” option to schedule a flight.

-Price: $99 per person. This includes a one-way UberX ride from the Strip to Maverick Helicopters’ Las Vegas terminal where riders will board their UberCHOPPER.

-For every UberCHOPPER ride a guest takes, their name will be entered into a drawing to win a free Grand Canyon helicopter excursion for themselves and one guest valued at $1,100.

The 12 to 15 minute Vegas Nights flight showcases the entertainment capital of the world from a birds-eye-view aboard the most luxurious tourism-based helicopter.

Each aircraft seats up to seven guests and offers stunning panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip with live-narration from the pilot’s about the surrounding attractions.