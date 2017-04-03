Neon Museum expanding to include more signs

The Neon Museum began demolishing the L.A. Street Market building on March 27 to prepare for its expansion.

SH Architecture designed the new enclosed, open-air exhibit and events space to be constructed next to the museum's visitor's center. The plan is to use the space for a variety of private events and public programs.

The new space will also house 30 signs not currently on view. The majority of these signs have been held in the museum's storage facility due to a lack of available space at the current Neon Boneyard.