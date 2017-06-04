Military Appreciation Month in Las Vegas

Several local businesses will be offering deals and specials for National Military Appreciation Month (May).

Cabo Wabo Cantina inside Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood will celebrate National Military Appreciation Month by offering a 20 percent discount to current and former service members with a valid military identification during the month of May. Cabo Wabo’s full menu of signature dishes and cocktails will be available, including Sammy’s Tequila Shrimp, smothered in zesty garlic Cabo Wabo tequila-lime sauce and served with Mexican dirty rice, priced at $24.95; and the refreshing CW Mai Tai, a combination of Sammy’s beach bar rum, Sailor Jerry rum, orgeat, orange curacao, tropical juices and grenadine; topped with a float of Myer’s rum, priced at $14. vegas/



SLS Las Vegas will “Salute Local Service” by increasing its standard 25 percent discount at most of its restaurants, available year-round to all military, to 50 percent. Plus, SLS always extends a 20 percent discount on accommodations for active and retired members of the military and first responders. The offer will be available at most of SLS Las Vegas’ restaurants, including: Katsuya, serving Master Sushi Chef Katsuya Uechi’s fresh takes on Japanese classics, who skillfully evolves sushi and robata classics with inspired dishes; Cleo, serving contemporary Mediterranean cuisine including seasonal shared plates, mezzes and flatbreads; Umami Burger, Beer Garden & Sports Book, serving acclaimed burgers paired with craft beer in an outdoor beer garden; 800 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria, which serves traditional Neapolitan pizza made with fresh, high-quality ingredients; and Northside Café & Chinese Kitchen, serving an expansive menu of breakfast dishes, sandwiches, entrees and authentic Chinese dishes, around the clock. Additionally, military personnel and veterans can enjoy this offer at the resort’s Center Bar and Monkey Bar. The discount will be applied at the time of purchase from May 1 through May 31, and excludes Bazaar Meat by José Andrés and in-room dining. Valid for all active and retired military with ID.



The+Source medical marijuana dispensary will offers 10 percent off to those with military identification and a medical marijuana card during Military Appreciation month.



XCYCLE Las Vegas honors all military members and first responders with 20 percent discount on any indoor cycle membership or ride. The high-end cycle boutique will spin into Military Appreciation Month with a ‘Salute the Troops Ride’. The 45-minute RYTHMX class will take place on Tuesday, May 2 at 10:30 a.m.



All active and retired military members with ID will receive a free beer or cocktail from Crazy Horse III during the month of May.



FANTASY, Luxor Hotel and Casino’s award-winning adult revue, will salute the nation’s troops with their fourth annual Military Appreciation show at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10. FANTASY will offer 50 pairs of complimentary tickets for active-duty military with valid military identification. Immediately following the show, all honored guests are invited to a cast meet-and-greet, with the opportunity for autographs and photos. Members of the military must reserve their tickets before Friday, May 5 by emailing FANTASYVIP1@wickedcreative.com.



For Military Appreciation Month and throughout the year, Therapy restaurant in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas offers all military members a 25 percent discount on food items. Veterans and active military personnel with a valid military ID will receive the discount on all Therapy food menu items, including signatures dishes like the Red Velvet Chicken Waffle Sliders or the Big Sexy Burger.



HEXX Kitchen + Bar at Paris Las Vegas will salute the nation’s troops with an increased military discount for all active and retired members throughout the month of May in honor of Military Appreciation Month. While enjoying views of the Las Vegas Strip and Fountains of Bellagio, the restaurant will increase their discount from regularly offered 10 percent to limited-time 20 percent discount for those with valid military identification, throughout the month.



Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant will honor active-duty military and veterans with a 10 percent discount throughout the month of May for Military Appreciation Month. Veterans and active-duty service members who show a valid military ID will receive a 10 percent discount off their total bill to enjoy signature menu items such as the “Wahoo” Fish Tacos and Enchiladas Suizas.



BEER PARK at Paris Las Vegas will honor Military Appreciation Month with complimentary Budweiser draft beers for military from 5 through 9 p.m. May 1. Veterans and active-duty service members who present a valid military ID will receive complimentary Budweiser draft beers throughout the night.

To celebrate Memorial Day and say thank you to all United States veterans, South Point’s Garden Buffet will be offering a complimentary Memorial Day buffet for two on May 29 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Veterans and military members who are 21 years and older and show an active military card or DD214 form will receive a free breakfast with bottomless Bloody Mary's, lunch or dinner buffet for them and a guest.



In honor of Military Appreciation Month, NV Energy will host a Goodwill donation location in the parking lot of its corporate offices at 6226 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89146 during the month of May. The public is invited to drop off donations at the Goodwill trailer starting May 1 through May 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A donation ambassador will be on hand to help unload items as well as provide a tax-deductible receipt.

The Art of Shaving inside the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood will be offering deals for National Military Appreciation Month. The business will offer a 10 percent discount to current and former service members with a valid military identification during the month of May. Up to 20 percent with the replenishment service.

Escape Reality, which opens May 15, will offer 20 percent off for the month of May to all military members.

In honor of National Military Appreciation Month, Lyft Las Vegas is partnering with the United Service Organizations Las Vegas to assist servicemen and women transitioning out of the military in finding new opportunities by becoming Lyft drivers. Lyft will open its new Hub exclusively to active and veteran military on May 20 for onboarding sessions. Throughout the month of May, passengers can round up their fare to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to USO to benefit their services and programs.

Minus5 Ice Experience will honor veterans with a special ice-themed tribute this Memorial Day. In salute to the troops, Minus5 will offer 50 percent off entry for all veterans with valid ID at both Las Vegas locations. Set at minus five degrees Celsius, guests are invited to celebrate those who have fought and served for our country, while enjoying signature cocktails in glasses made of pure ice. Valid only on May 29 at the ice bar at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place or Monte Carlo.

Tom's Urban at New York-New York Hotel & Casino is teaming up with one of America's favorite beers, Samuel Adams to host its "Pour One Forward" program during the month of May. Guests are invited to pay it forward, with beer of course, by purchasing a cold one ($9.50 plus tax) for an active duty soldier or vet to redeem at a later date, as a part of its "Pour One Forward" month-long program. Available now through May 31, guests who wish to "Pour One Forward" will be given a thank you, pint-shaped postcard -- allowing the guest to write their name, any personal note, and their social media handles if they choose -- which will hang in the bar where it can later be redeemed by an active or retired military member and exchanged for a complimentary Samuel Adams Boston Lager with a valid military I.D.

