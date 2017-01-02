First baby of the year born in Sunrise Hospital

KTNV Staff
5:56 PM, Jan 1, 2017

Say hello to the valley's first baby of 2017!

KTNV

Her name is Rylin, and she was born at 12:27 a.m. at Sunrise Hospital. She weighed in at 6 pounds 12 ounces, and is nearly 20 inches long.

For her parents, her New year's birthday came as a welcome surprise.

"I wasn't expecting her to come until next week... but she had other plans," said Rylan's mother, Joslind. "She was like 'I'm coming on New Year's so I don't care what y'all say!'"

Joslind said that she and her child are doing well. She's also looking forward to getting a nap in while she can.

