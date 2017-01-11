Self-driving shuttle unveiled in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas is yet again paving the path of technology.



Downtown is the poster child for the change, where a self-driving shuttle was unveiled Tuesday.



Fremont East wins the honor of being the first public road in the country a vehicle like that has ever been on.



"It's an experience that I never dreamt I would see in my lifetime and I have been very nervous because I am a control freak," Mayor Carolyn Goodman said.



The shuttle will give free test rides to the public for the next week. It can hold 12 people and runs on electricity.



Developers addressed safety concerns by explaining the series of cameras and radars that "see" everything going on around the vehicle. It stops short if anything crosses its path.



Even with the sensory technology, the shuttles aren't ready to drive on city streets. They can't read stoplights, for instance.



But Goodman has a vision for how these shuttles could one day change the way we get around our city.



"You can space the vehicles far enough apart and get them on a route that would come every 10 minutes, 20 minutes, whatever because you've got total control through the autonomous technology," Goodman said. "We have a preliminary map in mind to move people in and around the heart of the city as a test run."



Goodman says leasing a shuttle would cost the city about $10,000 a month. The mayor hopes Las Vegas eventually buys its own vehicles and moves the manufacturing here.