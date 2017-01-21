Displaced Henderson family helped by Operation FireHEAT

HENDERSON (KTNV) - Things for a Henderson family turned around thanks to Operation FireHEAT.



The charity replaced Christmas gifts that were lost in a fire.



"They've been incredibly gracious and just wonderful leaders in our community to get out and do something like this," said Carl Cook, whose home burned in a fire.



Cook, his two sons and their pets were displaced when an electrical fire damaged their home last month.



"You know, thank God everybody's OK," he said. "It was just stuff. But to an 11- and 14-year-old, some of that stuff is pretty important, and um, it was replaced. It was replaced not just with stuff, but with kindness from other people and that's very important."



Cook says the outreach of people trying to help his family get back on their feet has just amazed him and he's grateful for the firefighters who saved most of his home and their dog.