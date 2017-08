Sometimes things just get crazy at Britney Spears' shows in Las Vegas.

For example, a fan rushed the stage during Wednesday night's performance and was tackled by security.

Chairography. Hairography. An unexpected and violent stage crashing -- @britneyspears #PieceOfMe had it all tonight! pic.twitter.com/IyfPEQb6wS — Lindsay Truesdell (@ltruesdell1) August 10, 2017

No one is quite sure what the fan's intentions were when they ran on stage, but security guards weren't going to wait and see. Several guards sprung into action and jumped on the fan before they were able to get to Britney.

Spears was rushed backstage, but later came out to finish the show.