UFC 207 Viewing Parties in Las Vegas

Ronda "Rowdy" Rousey is finally returning to the ring and she will fight Amanda "The Lioness" Nunes for the World Bantamweight Championship during UFC 207 on Dec. 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The co-main event will feature men’s Bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz against undefeated Cody Garbrandt.



Several restaurants and bars will be hosting viewing parties for those who weren't lucky enough to score a ticket.



BEER PARK AT PARIS LAS VEGAS

Beer Park will host a viewing party for the highly-anticipated fight between Rousey and Nunes on Dec. 30. Beer Park’s full menu will be available, serving Shock Top marinated bratwurst, house-smoked pastrami sandwiches, house-smoked barbecue ribs, and more; plus the fight will be shown on dozens of high-definition TVs throughout the venue. Party packages start at $50.



CABO WABO CANTINA

Watch UFC 207 in Cabo Wabo's private upstairs lounge, The LOFT, on numerous flat-panel big-screen TVs, including a 201-inch projector, a 192-inch flat screen and two 80-inch high-definition TVs.

CRAZY HORSE III

UFC fans can watch the big fight on Crazy Horse's massive 70-inch and 100-inch flat-screen televisions. Guests of the viewing parties may watch alongside the venue’s gorgeous entertainers and enjoy half-off premium bottles, free pizza and more. Locals will also enjoy free admission. Exclusive VIP packages for the event are available by calling 702-673-1700.



DOUBLE BARREL ROADHOUSE

Double Barrel will transform into the ultimate UFC viewing arena as the bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey is broadcast live throughout the venue. Ultimate Fighting Championship fans can watch every front kick, leg lock and knockout on Double Barrel’s flat-screen TVs while sipping craft beer and signature cocktails and enjoying authentic roadhouse cuisine. Tickets are on sale now starting at $25 per person.

EL CORTEZ

The El Cortez in Downtown Las Vegas is hosting a viewing party for UFC 207. General admission is $30. Doors open at 5 p.m.



LAVO AT THE PALAZZO

LAVO Casino & Sports Lounge will host a viewing party for the UFC 207 match between current champion Amanda Nunes and former champion Ronda Rousey. While watching the fight, guests can enjoy blackjack, roulette and craps table games as well as eat from LAVO Italian Restaurant’s full menu. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and table reservations can be made by calling 702.850.6614.



MCFADDEN'S RESTAURANT & SALOON

Viewing party tickets are $20. Open seating at all bar stools and tables. $5 burgers and $10 pizzas and half off drinks and drafts from 3 to 5 p.m.



M RESORT

Ravello Lounge at M Resort will host a viewing party for UFC 207. General admission is $10. A reserved booth for 10 guests is $330 (includes $100 beverage credit). There will $3 drink specials and food specials starting at $2.



PBR ROCK BAR

Watch the big fight on one of their multiple TV screens. General admission is $50. VIP admission is $75 and guarantees a seat and 2 drink tickets. Table reservations are recommended.



RED ROCK RESORT

Red Rock Resort will show Ronda Rousey’s return to the octagon inside the Summerlin Ballroom. Admission is $20, with VIP seating offered for $40. VIP tables will be sold at the door on the day of the event, and drink specials will be available throughout the evening. Doors open at 5 p.m.



STATION CASINOS

Station Casinos properties will show the fight for a $10 admission charge. Guests can watch the octagon action at Palace Station’s ballroom, Sunset Station’s Club Madrid, Santa Fe Station’s Chrome Showroom, or at Boulder Station inside the Railhead. Boulder Station will have drink specials including $2 Estrella Jalisco bottles, $8 buckets, and an option to add a shot of Sauza Tequila for only $2. Doors open at 5 p.m. also for these parties.

If you would like to submit a viewing party for our list, send an email with details to webmaster@ktnv.com.