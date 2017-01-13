Chick-fil-A announces owner for third Las Vegas location

Chick-fil-A has announced the owner of the third restaurant to open in the Las Vegas area.



The Chick-fil-A at I-15 and Sahara is slated to open in early spring 2017 and will be owned and operated by Cole Donahoo.



Donahoo will oversee day-to-day operations of the business, employing more than 100 full- and part-time team members, cultivating relationships with local schools, organizations and neighboring businesses, and serving guests.



The third restaurant in the valley will be located at 2477 S. Rancho Drive. A date for the opening has not been announced.



The first and second Chick-fil-A restaurants in the valley will open Jan. 26 in Henderson. They are located near Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway and Stephanie Street and Warm Springs Road.

Chick-fil-A always celebrates their openings with a big giveaway to the first 100 customers. However, the giveaways are limited to residents in certain zip codes for each location. Click here for more information.

