Blind man opens coffee shop through state program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A local businessman says if it weren't for a state program, he never would have been able to open his doors.

Ivan Delgado held his grand opening Wednesday of Villa's Snacks and Coffee Bar. It's a small coffee shop in the Clark County Family Courts main facility.

Delgado says there was a time when he wasn't sure how he was going to make it in the work force.

"I got really depressed and thought of suicide," says Delgado.

Delgado was diagnosed with severe glaucoma and has been blind since he was 6 months old.

He uses assistive technology to help him run his coffee shop.

It's all through a state program called Business Enterprises of Nevada, which gives blind people priority in running a vending facility in a government building.

Delgado says without this program, he never would have been able to open his doors.

"As long as I have the assistive technology to help me out, that's all I need," says Delgado.