13 Sprinklings of Las Vegas Restaurant News

Here is the latest restaurant news from around the Las Vegas valley:

1. Umami Burger at SLS Las Vegas is celebrating National Pretzel Day on April 26. Pair their jumbo salty Bavarian pretzel, served with a spicy mustard and house beer-cheddar, with one of their many beers on tap including Shock Top Belgian White, Goose island Four Star Pils, Firestone Walker 805 and the Kilt Lifter.

Wetzel's Pretzel is also celebrating National Pretzel Day by giving away free Original Pretzels (no purchase necessary). There are more than 300 locations across the country.



2. Malena's Yogurt Plus at Treasure Island is now serving Edible Cookie Dough. The sweet, safe-to-eat treat is currently available in three flavors, Chocolate Chunk, PB&J with raspberry jelly and Cinnamon Roll Brown Sugar. Treasure Island executive pastry chef and edible cookie dough mastermind Chef Debra Mitchell promises new flavors are already in the works. Cost is $3 per scoops.



3. Chica is set to officially open its doors May 14 in Restaurant Row at The Venetian. A 50 Eggs concept featuring acclaimed Chef Lorena Garcia, Chica will offer a diverse and delicious menu specializing in Latin American cuisine with influences from Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and many more. Garcia has been featured on TV shows like "Top Chef Masters" and has several popular cookbooks.



4. Chefs John Courtney and Jake Dielman have created a new Spring menu at Standard & Pour in Henderson. New soup and small plates include (heirloom cherry tomato, green olive aioli, balsamic reduction); Tomato Soup (evoo, mascarpone crema, basil); Spinach Dip (baby artichoke, spinach, parmesan). Steak Tartare (capers, crispy shallot, sourdough). Entrees include Roasted Chicken (black rice pilaf, dijon chicken jus); Icelandic Cod (grilled broccolini, beurre blanc, toasted almond); Burger & Fries (dijon grilled potato bun, caramelized onion, cheddar) and much more. Pair your meal with a signature cocktails like, Paloma’s Hotter Sister (el jimador, grapefruit, agave, sweet heat).



5. Rampart Buffet at the J.W. Marriott has added a Thursday Deli Night. The special night features East Coast favorites such as matzo ball soup, gefilte fish, lox and bagels, noodle kugel, potato latkes, sliced corned beef and pastrami, carved brisket of beef, potato knish, Dr. Brown sodas, black and white cookies, and rugalach for $16.99 with Rampart Rewards, $18.99 without card, $15.99 Senior (50+ with card).



6. Therapy restaurant in Downtown Las Vegas as introduced its very own hand-crafted whiskey and beer. The smooth, well-aged whiskey is made at Nevada H&C Distilling Company. The liquor consists of sweet notes including caramel, rye, dried fruit and oak. The spirit will be sold in bottles ($99) and featured in specialty cocktails priced at $13 each. Therapy Duck Beer is brewed at Able Baker Brewing and is the first one they have created specifically for another bar or restaurant. The IPA has a strong, hoppy taste with a 7.3 percent alcohol by volume. Therapy Duck Beer will be available in 16-ounce draft pours, priced at $8.



7. CRAFTkitchen has debuted a new Friday night Happy Hour known as CK Friday Recess. It runs from 4 to 9 p.m. every Friday night and is the ONLY night that CRAFTkitchen is open for business. Dishes include polenta fries, house-smoked wings, bone marrow, grilled fresh artichokes, a cheese plate, housemade pork, beef and veal meatballs and more. A shared beer paring is available for $50 per couple and a shared wine pairing is $95 per couple. Desserts include sticky toffee cake, creme brulee and the Mason Jar Magic Bar.



8. Mandalay Bay Director of Wine Harley Carbery and Master Sommelier Joseph Spellman will host a Wine Dinner at Aureole on May 11. Guests will experience signature dishes from Aureole’s recently reimagined tasting table menu, paired with a selection of JUSTIN Winery wines. The wine dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $150 per person plus tax and gratuity. To purchase tickets, call the restaurant at 702-632-7401.



9. The indoor-outdoor tea lounge is now in full swing at Lucky Dragon hotel-casino. Private tea cabanas are fully equipped with modern amenities and the menu features classic and signature cocktails and bottle service as well as assorted baos, sandwiches, salads and small bites. Drinks include the Green Tea Margarita, Macao Mule, Jade Cooler, Tea-ki Tiki and Taichung Sparkle Punch Bowl. Available food include teriyaki glazed chicken, roast duck, bahn mi, potstickers, salt & pepper chicken wings, cold sesame noodles, Thai chicken and assorted cheeses and water crackers.



10. Yogurtland has introduced 5 new handcrafted flavors. They include Grandma’s Famous Marionberry Pie, Momma’s Secret Recipe Almond Fudge Gelato, Blue Ribbon Pineapple Upside Down Cake, Spring’s Simply Sweet Peanut Butter Marshmallow Squares, and Pairings and Sharings Strawberry Basil Lemonade Sorbet. The new flavors will be available until June 4.



11. CRUSH at MGM Grand has introduced several new menu items for Spring. They include sesame seed-crusted Ahi Tuna Bites served with avocado and ponzu vinaigrette, priced at $15, and fresh Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, topped with warm tomato butter and guacamole, priced at $17. Other items include Diver Sea Scallops served with mushroom and black truffle risotto, priced at $29; Miso Salmon prepared with aromatic rice and dashi broth, priced at $28; Chicken Milanese, prepared with a parmesan crust and served with arugula, priced at $22; and fettuccini, tossed with shrimp, spinach and cherry tomatoes in a bacon cream sauce, priced at $24.



12. Plantone's Italian Market has introduced a new pizza-centric Happy Hour from 4 to 7 p.m. every day. Specials include half-priced desserts including their house-made tiramisu and ricotta cheesecake, $3 large pizza slices, $5.95 personal pizza, $4 select wines by the glass and $3 beers. Take advantage of the Happy Hour inside their spacious restaurant or outside on their patio featuring comfortable seating and a fire pit.



13. The Las Vegas Epicurean Affair returns to The Palazzo on May 25. The event features nearly 80 of the finest restaurants from around the valley. Chef Timon Baloo from SUGARCANE raw bar and grill will be this year's celebrity chef host. The event will take place poolside and proceeds will benefit the Nevada Restaurant Association's educational and scholarship programs. Tickets for the event start at $120 per person and can be purchased at the box office.

If you would like to submit a news item for an upcoming 13 Things list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv .com.