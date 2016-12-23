WATCH: FedEx driver throws package out of truck

8:36 AM, Dec 23, 2016
8:40 AM, Dec 23, 2016

FedEx driver throws packages from his truck.

KTNV
A California man recorded this disrespectful delivery at his home.
 
A FedEx driver was caught on camera throwing packages from his truck. When he missed his "target" he got out of the truck and threw the package on the porch.
 
FedEx says they are investigating the incident.
 
 
 

