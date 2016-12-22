Bill Gates gives Xbox, other items in Reddit Secret Santa

A woman received a specialized Xbox one, Legend of Zelda mittens and more from Bill Gates in the Reddit Secret Santa.



According to a post on Reddit, the user named Aerrix said when she realized the Microsoft founder was her secret Santa, she called her husband to share the news.



Aerrix wrote that Gates had overnighted the package to her and when she opened it, there was glitter everywhere.



She received not only Zelda mittens from herself but also her dog, along with a Minecraft edition Xbox One with three wireless controllers, a Nintendo NES Classic Edition, Cajun cookbooks, Zelda tie blanket, a paper Zelda master sword and some movies and video games, according to her Reddit post. Gates even included a photoshopped picture of himself, Aerrix, her husband and her dog.



Aerrix also wrote that Gates made a donation in her name to code.org, which helps students learn about computer science, which she said is "AWESOME because it's something near and dear to my heart as my husband is a programmer and my brother has a degree in computer science!"



Gates has been doing the Secret Santa since at least 2013, CNN reported. Alyssa Milano and Snoop Dogg have also taken part in the Reddit exchange.