LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A viewer contacted 13 Action News saying a tent city has been growing near her apartment complex near Paradise and Flamingo roads.

Several large tents with homeless people have popped up over the past few months in the vacant lot where the Key Largo used to be.

Neighbors like Brenda Goolsby say it's become an eyesore.

"It's not safe, I don't think its safe for anyone walking out there," she says.

Goolsby says she now only walks her dogs inside her apartment complex.

We talked to one of the homeless people who lives there. He says since falling on hard times, he's had to move 10 times after being kicked out of different places around the city.

"It's almost to the point, its a felony ... like its a crime to be homeless -- you can't go anywhere," he says.

He says he's been able to say in this spot the longest because they haven't checked it in at least a month.

We looked for signs of who owns it, but it's not clear from records. We also made Clark County aware of the situation.