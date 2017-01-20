Women's March on Washington in downtown Las Vegas

A Women's March on Washington will take place right here in Las Vegas on Jan. 21.



The National Women's March on Washington is an inclusive movement that is meant to send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office and to the world that women's rights are human rights.



The march in Las Vegas will join the national and global movement of marchers on the 21st who are marching for justice equality and equity for all people.



The march was organized by Women in Nevada.



It will begin at 11 a.m. in the Llama Lot across from Atomic Liquors on East Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.



It will end at the Lloyd D. George US Courthouse on Las Vegas Boulevard and Bridger Avenue. The march will be followed by speakers and performers from the Las Vegas community.

There will be road closures in effect during the march. The closures will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.



Participants and supporters include For Nevada's Future, Advocates of Planned Parenthood Nevada, NOW, Downtown Project, Zappos, The City of Las Vegas, LVMPD,100 Black Women, Together We Will Nevada, Battle Born Progress, Mobile Tower Power, Stronger Together, Erotic Museum Vegas, PLAN, Black Girls Inspired, The Center, iAmerica, Jewish Voice for Peace, NCL, BSU Rancho High School, Culinary Workers Union 266, Mi Familia Vota, ACLU and individuals in our community who have stepped up to help.

