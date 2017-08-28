Vegas prostitution arrests spike during Mayweather vs. McGregor fight weekend

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor had one of the biggest fights in boxing history this past weekend. T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas played host to the mega-event that brought a lot of colorful characters into Las Vegas. The Irish fans followed their MMA champion to Las Vegas and many celebrities came into town to support "Money" Mayweather.



An aspect of fight weekend that goes relatively undiscussed is the amount of money and business that flooded the escort industry around the Las Vegas valley.



With the money being spent this past weekend on the Las Vegas Strip, it shouldn't come as a surprise that people were partaking in extracurricular activities. That led to a large number of prostitution arrests on both Aug. 26 and 27.



The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department booking logs show 52 prostitution arrests on Saturday and 63 arrests on Sunday. Below you'll find a list of arrests for other weekend days in August and there's a clear jump in the number of arrests.



Aug. 5 - 14 arrests

Aug. 12 - 5 arrests

Aug. 17 - 3 arrests

Aug. 18 - 13 arrests

Aug. 19 - 9 arrests

Aug. 25 - 7 arrests



These numbers go to show the effect a major fight can have in all aspects of Las Vegas' economy. The coming weeks will show just how much of an emphasis the LVMPD put into cracking down on prostitution during Mayweather-McGregor fight weekend.



We've reached out to the LVMPD about the high number of arrests and their efforts to prevent prostitution during fight weekend and are still waiting for their response.