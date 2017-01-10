Two UNLV basketball players suspended after brawl

The Mountain West Conference announced Tuesday that two members of the UNLV women's basketball team will serve a one-game suspension, following their involvement in an on-court incident during a home game with Utah State on Jan. 7.



Junior center Katie Powell received an automatic one-game suspension per NCAA rules, and was given a public reprimand for her comments following the game. Sophomore center Paris Strawther was given a one-game suspension for making physical contact while attempting to break up the incident. The players will serve their suspension in the Lady Rebels' next game on Jan. 11 against New Mexico.



Eight players were ejected from the game after the bench-clearing brawl.



A fight broke out in the UNLV Utah State women's basketball game. pic.twitter.com/JzwutY8A9n — Tyler Bischoff (@Bischoff_Tyler) January 8, 2017



It began when UNLV's Katie Powel and Utah State's Antonia Robinson began to scuffle in the third quarter.



Powell told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Robinson was playing a little dirty throughout the game.



The Rebels finished the game with only 6 players, but won the game in overtime (55-53).

