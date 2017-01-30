Swastika appears on Mexican Consulate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A swastika was painted on the side of the Mexican Consulate in downtown Las Vegas.

A nearby property owner said it likely happened over the weekend. An employee at the Consulate said they're contacting police.

"I'm worried about it because we are in danger," said Roberto Mondragon, an immigrant from Mexico.

The swastika is painted on the side of the consulate, not facing the street. There is a sidewalk path right next to the symbol.

"My stomach got a little sick when I saw that this morning. In fact, my intention was to go to the Mexican Consulate so that's it's taken care of. I don't want to see it on anyone's property, certainly not mine," said Lane Kay, the property owner next to swastika.

People in the area say graffiti often shows up on buildings, but it's rarely this extreme.