UPDATE: Shane Ross, son of mayor pro tem, is sentenced

LATEST: Shane Ross appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom on Jan. 5 to be sentenced after pleading guilty in October.

Ross apologized for the string of robberies prior to being sentenced.

"Your Honor, what I did was wrong, it was beyond immoral and dishonest," said Ross, as he addressed the court. "I betrayed everything it means to be a man. When I committed these crimes I was not in my right state of mind, but being fueled by addiction does not excuse my actions."

His father, Councilman Steve Ross, spoke with 13 Action News, saying the who ordeal broke his heart.

"This is devastating to all of us," says Councilman Ross. "But we're proud that Shane claimed responsibility for his actions. This is a clear sign that addiction is an epidemic in our community, and no family is immune from this."

Shane's attorney, David Chesnoff told the judge they "hope he'll use this opportunity to turn his life around."

Ross was sentenced to a minimum of 8 years and a maximum of 22 years.

According to his defense team, he is already receiving treatment for his addiction.

UPDATE ON AUG. 24: Shane Ross appeared in court on Aug. 24.

Charges include three counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and three counts of burglary while in possession of a gun.

Ross's preliminary hearing will be held on Oct. 5. His attorneys will seek to reduce his bail, which is currently set at $60,000.

"His family wants to make his personal well-being a priority," says family attorney, David Chesnoff. "We will be seeking counseling or some form of treatment."

UPDATE: The arrest report reveals that Shane Ross may be linked to at least 10 robberies in southwest Las Vegas. Three of the robberies happened within 15 minutes on Aug. 19.

In one of the robberies, surveillance video shows Ross inside a Walgreens located at 3480 South Jones Boulevard.

Police say Ross presented a handgun and demanded money from the cashier, before and fleeing on his motorcycle.

Upon Ross' arrest, he told police the gun was a fake and he needed money to pay HOA fees and other bills. Ross asked to speak to his father for some advice.

Ross later told police the gun was real, but police were not able to locate it.

Ross was arrested for robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary with a deadly weapon.

UPDATE: The Ross family has issued a new statement:

"The support from our community has been more than overwhelming. I want to express my sincere appreciation to everyone who has reached out to our family. It is clear no family is immune from the terrible effects of addiction.

We will continue to be hopeful that Shane will overcome his demons and get the help that he clearly needs. We are focused first and foremost on our son's health and his multiple addiction issues and we have faith that the justice system will act fairly.

We are also very grateful no one was injured. I know I share everyone’s hope that everybody suffering with addiction will get the help they need."

UPDATE: David Riggleman from City of Las Vegas confirms that Shane Ross is the the suspect in the "Cruiser Robbery Series." 3 businesses were robbed near Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard on Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- The son of Las Vegas City Mayor Pro Tem Steve Ross has been arrested on robbery and burglary charges.

13 Action News has obtained booking information that has Shane Ross listed as an inmate at the Clark County Detention Center.

The listing reveals that Shane is being held on a robbery charge with a bail amount of $40,000 and also a burglary charge with possession of a gun that is listed at $20,000 bail.

The Ross family has released the following statement:

"Our entire family is stunned and devastated at this development. Shane has battled addiction problems for sometime and may still be struggling with those demons. We are encouraging him to fully cooperate with police to help determine exactly what has taken place."

13 Action News will post updates as they become available.