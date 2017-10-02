UPDATE: No shooting at Pahrump school

UPDATE AT 11:25 A.M. According to the Director of Nye County Emergency Management, there was not a shooting at any of the schools in Pahrump.

The director says that a known felon brought his child to school today. As a result, all of the schools in Pahrump were put on lockdown.

Sheriff's deputies are now clearing each school.

We are still working to get more information on why parents and others thought there was a shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY

A shooting has been reported at a school in Pahrump. In addition, public offices in Pahrump have been closed.

It is not known at this time if there are any injuries. The information was provided by the public information officer for Nye County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.