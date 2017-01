Around 1 p.m. Saturday, A semi-truck crashed on southbound U.S. 95 at Eastern Avenue.

The driver of the semi was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

All southbound U.S. 95 traffic is closed at Las Vegas Boulevard. Vehicles are being diverted at the Las Vegas Boulevard exit while the Nevada Highway Patrol investigates the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -