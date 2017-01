Sears Holdings Corp. has announced that it is closing 150 stores across the nation, including one in Henderson.



The announced a second wave of closings on Wednesday, according to Business Insider. The first wave was announced on Dec. 27.

Sears Holdings is closing 108 Kmart and 42 Sears stores in an effort to increase the company's financial flexibility and improve long-term operating performance.



The address for the Kmart store in Henderson is 10405 S. Eastern Ave., which is near West Horizon Ridge Parkway.

