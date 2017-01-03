A robbery suspect crashed into an elderly woman's home late Sunday night.

Around 11 p.m. near Boulder Highway and U.S. 95, officers attempted to stop a vehicle that they believed was involved in a series of robberies. The vehicle failed to stop, and a short pursuit ensued. Police stopped chasing the vehicle when it exited onto northbound Eastern Avenue from U.S. 95.

The vehicle continued driving north on Eastern Avenue and crashed into a home at 2505 Jansen Avenue, damaging a block wall, a parked car, and a porch.

A 36-year-old male driver fled the scene, but he was later found hiding in the backyard of a nearby home. He was taken into custody.

An adult male passenger remained in the vehicle and was later released.

"What a way to start 2017," says David Campbell, whose mother lives in the house where the crash happened. "Nobody likes to hear that their house got hit in the middle of the night."

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -