Protest held against President Trump's executive orders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A protest was held Saturday evening against President Donald Trump's executive orders.

This included the one banning people in 7 Muslim-majority countries from coming to the U.S. for the next 90 days, along with orders signed to continue construction on the Dakota Access Pipeline and KeystoneXL.

Many protesters didn't directly blame President Trump.

"It's bigger than Donald Trump," said Stretch Sanders, an activist with All Shades United. "He's a fruit of a tree so we can't just get mad at the crop. We have to get mad at what produced it and America's producing this type of hatred."

Hermon Farahi was one of the speakers.

An Iranian-Korean-American, Farahi's family in Iran now can't come here to visit him.

"Whatever your background is, I think you have to ask the moral question is this something that is morally right?" Farahi said. Supporters of the ban say it's a necessary step to tighten screening of immigrants and refugees. "[If] you let a lot of people in, you don't have time to screen so you have to cut down the number," said Mia Ha, a Republican restaurant owner in Las Vegas.

The protest was held at Huntridge Circle Park, near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway.

A protest was scheduled for McCarran International Airport but it was called off when a federal judge temporarily halted parts of President Trump's executive order.

The ruling stated people lawfully allowed to be in the United States could not be deported.

Amy Rose, the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, says the next step is getting any detained travelers released.

"They belong here in America and we need to let them out," she said.

At McCarran Saturday, a Syrian couple returning from London was briefly held by Customs and Border Patrol.

They have green cards. live in Las Vegas and were soon allowed to go home.

It's unclear whether something like that happened to anyone else at McCarran Saturday.