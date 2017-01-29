Protest held against President Trump's executive orders

Current
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A protest was held Saturday evening against President Donald Trump's executive orders.
RELATED: Local Democratic congress members speak on president's travel ban
This included the one banning people in 7 Muslim-majority countries from coming to the U.S. for the next 90 days, along with orders signed to continue construction on the Dakota Access Pipeline and KeystoneXL.
Many protesters didn't directly blame President Trump.
The protest was held at Huntridge Circle Park, near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway.
A protest was scheduled for McCarran International Airport but it was called off when a federal judge temporarily halted parts of President Trump's executive order.
The ruling stated people lawfully allowed to be in the United States could not be deported.
Amy Rose, the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, says the next step is getting any detained travelers released.
"They belong here in America and we need to let them out," she said.
At McCarran Saturday, a Syrian couple returning from London was briefly held by Customs and Border Patrol.
They have green cards. live in Las Vegas and were soon allowed to go home.
It's unclear whether something like that happened to anyone else at McCarran Saturday.
