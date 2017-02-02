UPDATE: Clerk opens up after shooting during robbery

LATEST: 13 Action News spoke with the 7-Eleven clerk who came under gunfire Wednesday morning. The man, a valley father, did not want his name released.

The clerk said the suspect suddenly rushed into his store. The armed man was making demands.

"Give me everything, whatever you have," the clerk said.

There were multiple bullet holes inside the building. We're told the store was packed when gunfire was exchanged.

A 7-11 that looks more like a war zone after a gun battle.

"I couldn't figure out if he was high or drunk," said the clerk.

The clerk decided to open fire to save his own life and that of his patrons.

"Everybody has a right to defend themselves," said one customer.

Was the clerk justified in opening fire? And was it smart?

Others felt the same way.

"Just to have the courage to even do that," said another man, "most people, they wouldn't even know what to do in that type of situation."

13 Action News Crime and Safety Expert and retired Las Vegas police Lt. Randy Sutton said the outcome was potentially horrific.

"The suspect could've shot the people who were on the floor," he said.

Sutton said he believed the shooting was justified.

"If someone is pointing a gun at you, you have the right to defend yourself," he said.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Police are searching for a suspect that robbed a convenience store near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue.



Around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect approached an employee with a semi-automatic firearm and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied and began to retreat behind the counter.



Gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and the employee. No one was injured. The suspect fled southbound on foot.



Police say the suspect is a black male adult, approximately 40 years old, and about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, a hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants.



Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-3855. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.