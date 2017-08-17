LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A pickup truck crashed into the first floor of an apartment building in the 3900 block of Mountain Vista Street, near Flamingo Road, around 4 p.m.



The female driver is being investigated for impairment. She was taken to the hospital, and her injuries are unknown.



A juvenile was also taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening, and an adult male was transported with unknown injuries.



Mountain Vista Street is closed while police investigate the crash.