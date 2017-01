UPDATE ON JAN. 6: Police say that undercover police were in the neighbor when 2 men walked up to a detective with the intention of robbing the officer.

One of the men was holding a gun. That is when the detective identified himself, pulled out his own gun and shot the man.

The man who was shot is in the hospital and the other man is on the loose. A black revolver was recovered at the scene.

Police are still interviewing witnesses and recovering evidence. The name of the police officer involved will be released within 72 hours per department policy.





ORIGINAL STORY: A person was shot by Las Vegas police Thursday night.



The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. near Jones and Carmen boulevards, which is not far from Washington Avenue.

The officer was not injured. The condition of the person shot is unknown.



This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.