Owner of Husky that escaped 'doggie daycare' thinks she knows who has her missing dog

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - It’s been more than a month since a two-year-old Siberian Husky service dog with brown eyes escaped from Hot Diggity Dog Daycare near Cheyenne and Buffalo.

Melissa Nelson, owner of the Husky, and Victoria and Jimmy Carosone, owners of Hot Diggity Dog Daycare, have not stopped looking for ‘Loki’ the Siberian Husky.

On April 28th, the dog made an impressive escape out of a wooden crate, through a couple of doors, and over a couple fences. Nelson has not seen her dog since.

Fliers were hung and the three adults have kept their eye on the Facebook pages that cater to missing dogs in Las Vegas.

A week ago, daycare owner Victoria Carosone saw a Facebook post about a Husky that was found at Centennial Hills Park and the dog looked just like ‘Loki’. Victoria contacted Nelson and showed her the post.

After working together, the Carosones and Nelson were able to make contact with the owner of the dog in the post.

They were told the dog’s name was ‘Howley’ and that he lives in a home near Elkhorn and Durango.

Nelson is convinced the information she received is not true. She put pictures of ‘Howley’ and ‘Loki’ side by side and said that she knows for sure both pictures are of her dog.

The Carosones and Nelson are frustrated by this and want the family to prove ‘Howley’ is not ‘Loki’.

“I even texted them and said I will give you the reward ($1,000) and they said no thanks and hung up,” said Nelson.

“Please just give us that affirmation that your dog is not our dog,” said Carosone. “The unwillingness to do that is super frustrating. They adamantly refused.”

Nelson was able to get Animal Control involved. An officer went to the home where Nelson believes ‘Loki’ is, but no one answered. Animal Control left a notice and when the homeowner called back, they said they didn’t have a dog.

If you see a young Siberian Husky with brown eyes and think it could be ‘Loki’, please contact Hot Diggity Dog Daycare at 702-728-4863.