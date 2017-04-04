UPDATE: Family planning newborn's funeral after shooting

UPDATE ON APRIL 3: The Clark County Coroner identified the baby who was killed on Saturday as Marcus Cleveland Jr. from Las Vegas. He died from his gunshot wounds. The case was determined to be a homicide.

Marcus would've been one-month-old this week.

"We didn't expect no burying a newborn baby. Right now we are worried about birth certificates, social security cards and circumcisions. We're not worrying about burying him right now," said Ava Loftis, a cousin to the family.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

The family is raising money for funeral expenses via GoFundMe. You can donate here.

UPDATE ON APRIL 2: Police say that a baby is dead after the shooting on Saturday.

A preliminary investigation indicated five people - a 19-year-old female driver, a 22-year-old male passenger, a 4-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl, and a 1-month-old baby boy - were inside the sedan when it was struck by gunfire several times. Detectives are looking into whether or not the suspect or suspects fled on foot or in a vehicle.

The occupants of the sedan were on their way to the hospital when the driver ran a red light and collided with another car. Medical personnel arrived at the scene and took the 22-year-old man and the baby to the hospital. The baby later died from his injuries.

The 19-year-old female and the other two children were not injured.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

ORIGINAL STORY

One person is dead after a shooting and a crash at East Craig Road and North 5th Street Saturday evening.

Around 9 p.m., reports came in of a shooting at an apartment complex at 2655 East Deer Springs Way, near Losee Road and the 215 beltway. The bullets struck a sedan, and three people were inside the car, two of which were hit by gunfire.

The people who were shot tried to drive to the hospital but crashed at Craig Road and 5th Street. One person died in the collision, and there were children in the car.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Police say the shooting did not appear to be a random act of violence, but the connection between the shooter and the victims is unknown.