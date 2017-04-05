UPDATE: 81-year-old man dies in Henderson RV fire

Current
UPDATE 10 PM: An 81-year-old man died Tuesday evening after an RV fire.
The first arriving engine crew observed flames and smoke coming from the front of an RV. Firefighters initiated an offensive attack, knocking down the fire and preventing extension into adjacent structures.
The man was able to exit the vehicle and attempted to extinguish the fire with a hose. When neighbors ran to assist the man, he collapsed and bystanders pulled him away from the vehicle.
The man was transported in critical condition to University Medical Center, where he died. The man’s name and cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office once his family has been notified.
The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental. The total estimated loss is $10,000.
ORIGINAL STORY
HENDERSON (KTNV) -- One person has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire in Henderson Tuesday evening.
The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. at 1800 Ward Drive, near Sunset Road and Boulder Highway.
Neighbors pulled the man from the burning RV.
Another person was evaluated and treated on scene for smoke inhalation.
Henderson fire on scene of apparent RV fire. 1 person taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/XWFcjkZPfG— Bryan Callahan (@BCallahanKTNV) April 5, 2017
Henderson fire and police are on scene at the Midway RV Park where a mobile home went up in flames. pic.twitter.com/LjHyL48rNG— Barry White (@KTNVBarryWhite) April 5, 2017
This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.
