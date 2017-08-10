This is a roundup of all the breaking news in the Las Vegas valley for August 9, 2017.

9:39 P.M.



The Clark County Fire Department responded to a reported roof on fire at Fast Auto Sales, 3720 S. Valley View Boulevard, near Twain Avenue. Upon arrival, crews reported a fire on the roof and that fire was knocked down in approximately 3 minutes. The fire did not extend into the structure. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation. There is no estimate on the cost of the damage. The business was closed at the time of the fire.

7 P.M.

A car fire extended to the garage of a two-story house at 3716 Plum Blossom Court, near Gowan and Fort Apache roads. The fire damaged the vehicle as well as the outside of the garage. No injuries were reported.

F3H 3716 Plum Blossom Ct car fire in driveway extended to garage of 2-sto house, KNOCKDOWN, no fire in house, checking for hot spots, no inj — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 10, 2017

UPDATE: Fire is OUT, cause U/I, no inj's, some units being released, fire dmg to vehicle, outside of garage. PIO1 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 10, 2017

4:56 P.M.

An apartment caught fire at 5311 Pioneer Avenue, near Lindell and Spring Mountain roads. Firefighters responded around 3:27 p.m. and had the fire out 11 minutes later. No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

6:54 A.M.

Police are confirming that a man stabbed a security guard inside the Palazzo hotel-casino earlier this morning.



Casino security tracked down the suspect and he's been taken into custody by police officers.



The injured security guard was taken to UMC Trauma with non-life threatening injuries.

6:05 A.M.

SWAT team on the scene at the Eagle Trace apartments on Craig Road near Nellis Boulevard.

This is a developing situation.

6 A.M.

A barricade situation that began Tuesday afternoon is still active.It is taking place at a home in the 7900 block of Decker Canyon Drive near Cimarron Road and Vegas Drive. Police say they received a call from a woman who said that her boyfriend pointed a gun at her. She was able to get out of the house but the boyfriend is believed to still be inside.

2:27 A.M.

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Russell and Lindell roads. Police say a man was shot and died at the hospital. Police don't have any suspects at this time.

2 A.M.



Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a garage fire at Parkway Villas Apartments at 5215 Gray Lane shortly before 2 a.m. The initial fire was reported knocked down at 2:29 a.m. although firefighters continued to fight fire in the surrounding areas. Additional engines were ordered and the fire was completely knocked down at 3:02 a.m. One person was treated on scene for unknown injuries but was not taken to the hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

