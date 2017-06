Nevada craft breweries are going to be able to brew significantly more beer, thanks to a new law.



Gov. Brian Sandoval signed Assembly Bill 431 into law Monday, which raises the amount a brew pub can manufacture from 15,000 barrels per calendar year to 40,000 barrels.



The bill also allows brew pubs and distilleries to sell more of their products directly to consumers, including at festivals and farmers markets.

Sandoval signed the bill at The Union in Carson City.



Assemblywoman Irene Bustamante Adams (D-Las Vegas) introduced the bill while Sen. James Settelmeyer (R-Gardnerville) was a joint sponsor in the Senate.



The bill passed unanimously in both chambers of the Legislature.