One man was taken to the hospital after an apartment complex shooting around 6:14 a.m. Wednesday at 764 East Twain Avenue.

The victim was struck multiple times, though none of his injuries are life-threatening. Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

13 Action News spoke with the victim's friend, who says he immediately called 911. Gregory England says his friend was shot near the complex parking lot, then stumbled to his apartment and collapsed, while England called 911.

"For me to wake up and see that, and for it to be a friend, that's shocking," says England. "I just pray he makes it because the way he was bleeding, it was leaking."

England tells 13 Action News his friend was shot multiple times in the arms and the legs.

Officials are still investigating the incident.

BREAKING: possible shooting at apartment complex near Twain and Swenson, waiting for more details from @LVMPD pic.twitter.com/uXdkyljTjJ — Marissa Kynaston (@marissaktnv) December 28, 2016

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -