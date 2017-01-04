Man captures neighbor's racist rant on camera

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Facebook video shot by a Las Vegas man has been shared thousands of times on social media, showing his neighbor going off on a racist rant.

The video all stemmed from an argument between Dexter Manawat and his next door neighbor over cleaning up leaves.

He says that's when his neighbor got out her broom and started hurling anti-Filipino slurs at him.

"Where did I come from?" Manawat asks at one point.

The neighbor says "from some piece of s***, Manila-a**, f***** ghetto living under a tarp piece of s**** land."

In other parts of the video, the neighbor calls Manawat "like orange savages."

Manawat says after he shared the video, many of his friends in the Filipino community were offended.

"I've never been called orange," he says. "That was a first."

We caught up with the woman in the video. She says she's afraid of retaliation after the video went viral.

But she also was in tears as she sincerely apologized. She says she and Manawat have had issues as neighbors for years, and the rant came at a moment of frustration and weakness.

"I stooped to the lowest possible denominator to hurt someone because I was angry," she says.

She says her anger wasn't directed at the Filipino community but toward her neighbor.

Manawat admits he's not the perfect neighbor either but says his neighbor crossed the line.

"I'll miss certain things around my yard, but that doesn't mean you have to go off on my culture and nationality," he says.

The neighbor says many who see the video will assume she's racist or a bad person, but she wants people to know that's not who she is.

"I wasn't raised that way," she says.

Both she and Manawat say they're open to doing mediation to they can put aside their differences and get along as neighbors.