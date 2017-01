LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Amidst the talk of sanctuary cities, the Las Vegas mayor issued a statement via Twitter.



Mayor Carolyn Goodman notes that the city is not a sanctuary city and Las Vegas is compliant with federal regulations. She says she is passionate about finding a pathway to citizenship.

.@CityOfLasVegas is not a sanctuary city & we're compliant w/ federal regulations. I'm passionate about finding a pathway to citizenship. — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) January 26, 2017